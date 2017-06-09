According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global standby rental power marketis projected to grow to USD 3.75 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Standby Rental Power Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

A standby rental power system is a secondary electrical system that can automatically supply power when the grid power fails by utilizing resources available at the source. The need to provide uninterrupted power is a major factor that drives the growth of the global standby rental power market.

Based on the end-user, the report categorizes the global standby rental power market into the following segments:

Oil and gas sector

Industrial sector

Utility sector

Other sectors

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments in the global standby rental power market are discussed below:

Oil and gas sector

"The oil and gas industry deploys standby rental power systems across the entire value chain, making them the largest end-user market, occupying more than a third of the overall sharessays Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research.

For the oil and gas industry, power generators are an important necessity, since they provide key power sources, particularly to assist with drilling and digging. The rise in the number of drilling activities such as production, processing, and refining in the oil and gas sector drives the major demand for standby rental power companies.

Industrial sector

The standby rental power market by the industrial sector is projected to be worth USD 0.74 billion by 2017, and continue to grow faster than other end-user segments in the market. The growth of the market segment is expected to be driven by the need to ensure an uninterrupted working of all the equipment to ensure maximum efficiency. Thus, the demand for standby rental power is expected to witness an increase in demand during the forecast period. Swiftly developing economies such as China, Brazil, and India are expected to create the highest demand for standby rental power systems.

Utility sector

"The power utility sector is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by the increased usage of generators as well as the maintenance and upgrading of power plantssays Thanikachalam.

Utilities worldwide use rental power as a backup whenever a power plant undergoes repowering or restructuring to meet the base demand from end-users. Most countries belonging to the Gulf Cooperation Council experience seasonal power shortages, to counter which they adopt standby rental power systems.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Aggreko

APR Energy

Atlas Copco

Energyst

United Rentals

