

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to slide Friday, as markets yawned at the surprise election results from the U.K., where Prime Minister Theresa May is working to form a fragile coalition that will preserve the Brexit process.



A stronger dollar weighed on most commodities, with the greenback rising to a 7-week high versus the sterling.



In the U.S., the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey was downplayed by President Donald Trump and his supporters.



With risk appetite on the rise, gold's safe haven appeal was diminished and stocks rose. August gold fell $8.10, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,271.40/oz. For the week, gold was down 0.7%, slipping from 2-month highs near $1300.



Traders are looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates a 99.6 percent chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by a quarter point next week, despite lackluster economic data over the past few months.



With the Fed widely expected to raise rates, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about future rate hikes.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing a bigger than expected drop in wholesale inventories in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories fell by 0.5 percent in April after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected inventories to dip by 0.3 percent.



