BABA Stock Jumps on Top-Line GrowthShares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) catapulted 14% after the company released jaw-dropping guidance on Wednesday, June 7. CFO Maggie Wu was the face of the announcement, which took place at Alibaba's investor conference in Hangzhou, China.Once you see the numbers, you'll understand why investors were so enthusiastic.Alibaba said it expects between 45% and 49% sales growth in 2018. This was nine to 13% above analysts' estimates, which shows that Alibaba executives have high hopes.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...