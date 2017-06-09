Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global healthcare and life sciences industry. The progression of the healthcare industry towards efficient and cost-effective healthcare solutions has had a huge impact on the medical devices, life sciences, and pharmaceutical sectors.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005075/en/

Technavio announces key highlights from their upcoming healthcare and life sciences reports. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has compiled a list of three markets that have high growth potential for the forecast period of 2017-2021. All three of these reports are currently available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only. To access all of Technavio's reports, request a free demo to see how you can view the full library consisting of 8,000+ reports.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Nasal Cannula Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

Nasal cannula is used in the patient interface to provide supplementary oxygen and has also been effectively adapted for use in perinatal and pediatric respiratory care.

According to Technavio analysts, the global nasal cannula market will gain popularity during the predicted period for factors such as increasing demand from hospitals and clinics for use in surgical procedures and advances in technology.

will gain popularity during the predicted period for factors such as increasing demand from hospitals and clinics for use in surgical procedures and advances in technology. The report also gives information on the leading vendors like Teleflex, medin Medical, Smiths Medical, and Salter Labs in the global nasal cannula market.

Global Gastric Band Devices Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

MI surgeries with robotic assistance are impacting the sales of gastric band devices . Also, they reduce hospital stay and have fewer complications, which has increased their demand.

. Also, they reduce hospital stay and have fewer complications, which has increased their demand. The global gastric band devices market is adversely affected by the growing demand for sleeve gastrectomy and RYGB. These treatments can reduce weight at a faster rate than gastric band devices.

Robot-assisted surgery has proved its efficacy in bariatric procedures. Therefore, as a market strategy, companies should train the surgeons to perform such advanced surgeries for implanting gastric bands.

Global Vasculitis Treatment Market 2017-2021

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount:View market snapshot before purchasing

A group of diverse disorders categorized by inflammation and necrosis of the blood vessels, including the arteries, veins, and capillaries is known as vasculitis.

The global vasculitis treatment market covers vendors like BMS, J&J, Roche, GSK, AbbVie, Merck, Shire, Biogen, and Celgene.

covers vendors like BMS, J&J, Roche, GSK, AbbVie, Merck, Shire, Biogen, and Celgene. This report also considers the growth of the similar orthopedics and general medical devices markets such as cosmetic dentistry, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecasted period.

Access Technavio's Full Report Library

Technavio subscription plans start at USD 10,000 annually. Subscribing to this plan will give you immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 8,000+ existing reports in 120+ industries and 50+ countries.Request a free demo to learn more about this offer.

Browse other reports from our healthcare and life sciences library

Global Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) Market 2017-2021

Global Urolithiasis Management Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Orthopedic Consumables Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005075/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com