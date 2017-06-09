The "Bank of Lanzhou Cup" Lanzhou International Marathon 2017 to kick off on June 11

- Run for the dream and for friendship

LANZHOU,China, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bank of Lanzhou Cup" Lanzhou International Marathon 2017 will kick off in Lanzhou, Gansu Province, China on June 11. Over 40,000 runners from 32 countries and regions signed up for the event. It is the first time the final list of participants for the full and half marathon courses was decided based on a random selection following receipt of all registrations.

Lanzhou International Marathon is hosted by the Chinese Athletic Association (CAA), the Gansu Provincial Bureau of Sports and the People's Government of Lanzhou. Lanzhou International Marathon, one of the most influential international events in northwest China, was upgraded from the International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) Road Race Bronze Label to the certification organization's Silver Label.

The event's7th: ever onward and upward

From the initial competition platform built for the first edition to being awarded the Road Race Silver Label by the IAAF, Lanzhou International Marathon has already had six successful annual events and transformed itself into a unique brand for Lanzhou. In addition to injecting more energy and passion into the development of the city, the competition also helps showcase to the world the culture of the Yellow River basin, the generous hospitality of Lanzhou's residents as well as the city's advanced urban planning.

Delivering enhanced support during the event

The Organizing Committee of the Lanzhou International Marathon is committed to providing runners with a better experience and with optimized roadside services during the race. This year's event for the first time rolls out a prize category specifically for runners of Chinese nationality and locates the gathering venues alongside the city's different bridges. In addition, the organizing committee also added more on-site washrooms, provided larger signs. With the support of Baidu Maps, runners can easily locate the key venues and stopping points along the route.

Continuously working for the benefit of the public

The organizing committee of the event rolls out the Run for Dream 1KM program, which encourages disabled runners to participate in the One Kilometer course accompanied by their caregivers with the aim of conveying the marathon spirit. Additionally, the organizing committee also invites runners to join the Saving Twelve Bottles When Running campaign which serves to make participants and bystanders aware of the importance of environmental protection.