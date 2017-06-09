Prosthetic Heart Valves Market to Reach USD 8.86 Billion By 2022 - Rising Geriatric Population & Subsequent Increase in the Prevalence of HVD - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The prosthetic heart valve market is projected to reach USD 8.86 Billion by 2022 from USD 4.84 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.9%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market include the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of HVD, regulatory approvals for new and advanced prosthetic heart valves, increasing government funding for heart valve research, rising awareness about HVD, and favorable reimbursement scenario for prosthetic heart valves.



In this report, the prosthetic heart valve market has been segmented based on the type of valve and region. On the basis of the type of valve, the market is segmented into transcatheter heart valves, tissue heart valves, and mechanical heart valves. The transcatheter heart valves segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market in 2017 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of aortic stenosis, increasing pool of patients owing to approvals for extended valve indications, and technological advancements. The preference for transcatheter heart valves is expected to witness high growth in the future as they are implanted through a minimally invasive procedure while the other valve types require open-heart surgery.



In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the prosthetic heart valve market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. North America is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth in this regional segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapid growth in the aging population and prevalence of valvular heart diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario, and rising product approvals for heart valves are contributing to the growth of the North American prosthetic heart valve market.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.)

Medtronic Plc ( Ireland )

) St. Jude Medical Inc. (Abbott Laboratories Company) (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Livanova Plc (U.K.)

Symetis Sa ( Switzerland )

) Jenavalve Technology Inc. ( Germany )

) Cryolife Inc. (U.S.)

Ttk Healthcare Limited ( India )

) Colibri Heart Valve Llc (U.S.)

Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd. ( China )

) And Braile Biomédica ( Brazil ). Other Players in this Market Include Micro Interventional Devices Inc. (U.S.)

). Other Players in this Market Include Micro Interventional Devices Inc. (U.S.) Autotissue Berlin Gmbh ( Germany )

) Comed B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Labcor Laboratórios Ltda. ( Brazil )

) HLT Inc. (A Bracco Group Company) (U.S.)

