

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus have called for reductions in spending on two major welfare programs to partly offset the cost of tax reform legislation.



Leaders of the HFC have suggested changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families could save $400 billion over ten years.



Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has called for a requirement of 100 hours of work activity a month for able-bodied adults to receive benefits from the programs.



'The idea is if you're able-bodied, you can't be living on the taxpayer, getting help from the taxpayer, forever,' Jordan told USA Today.



Members of the HFC have argued the changes to the program would help offset the cost of a tax reform package that includes a reduction in the corporate tax rate to 20 percent.



However, Democrats are opposed to the proposed changes, accusing the HFC of seeking to take away food from children and support from families to give tax cuts to their wealthy friends.



'That's not going to fly with the American people,' Caroline Behringer, a spokeswoman for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told USA Today.



House Republican leaders have proposed instituting a border-adjustment tax on imports to offset the cost of tax cuts, although the HFC is opposed to that idea.



'The political facts are that there is not consensus for the border-adjustment tax,' HFC Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said at a Heritage Foundation event on Friday.



Members of the HFC flexed their muscles during the debate over legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare and were able to win major changes to the bill.



Earlier this week, the HFC called on congressional leaders to cancel the August recess in order to address tax reform, repealing Obamacare, addressing the debt ceiling, and funding the government.



