Flexible Display Market to Reach $15.1 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Rising Demand for Smartphones, Smartwatches, Wearables, Televisions, PC Monitors & Laptops - Research and Markets

The flexible display market was valued at USD 2.67 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 15.14 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 34.42% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of this market is majorly driven by a technological shift to and development of energy-efficient, attractive, and high-specification flexible display products and the rising demand for smartphones, smartwatches, wearables, televisions, PC monitors, and laptops.



The report covers the flexible display market based on application, technology, panel size, and geography.



Based on application, the smartphones and tablets segment was the largest segment of the flexible display market in 2016. Smartphones with curved screens are becoming popular amongst the consumers for their novelty, stylish appearance, and added features.



Based on technology, OLED technology is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers are expected to use Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED) technology in products such smartphones, smartwatches, wearables, televisions, digital signage systems, desktop monitors, and laptops in near future.



Based on panel size, the 6-20" segment was the largest segment of the flexible display market in 2016. Flexible displays with a panel size of 6-20 are predominantly used in smartphones, terminal monitors, laptops, and digital signage systems.



North America was the largest market for flexible displays in 2016, owing to the rising demand from the consumer goods, automotive, and commercial sectors. The flexible display market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of panel manufacturers and rapid adoption of devices in the region. However, the complex manufacturing process of flexible displays can restrain the growth of the market in the coming years.

