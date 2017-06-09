Global Fab Materials Market 2017-2021: Increase in Use of Industrial Gases in Semiconductor Materials Drives the Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fab Materials Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global fab materials market to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fab materials market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Fab materials are chemicals that are used in semiconductor fabrication processes such as etching, oxidation, deposition, and planarization. They are classified into two types, fab materials and packaging materials. Fab materials are used in different stages of the fabrication process such as etching, oxidation, deposition, and planarization, whereas packaging materials are used specifically for packaging purposes to increase the reliability of semiconductors.

One trend in the market is advent of artificial intelligence, leading to advances in semiconductors. Artificial intelligence is the way a software functions intelligently. An example of artificial intelligence is the working of a computer programmed robot similarly like human beings.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in use of industrial gases in semiconductor materials market. Industrial gases are used in the manufacturing of semiconductors for improving conductivity between the layers of conducting phases. The demand for industrial gases is expected to grow in the global fab materials market during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is challenging market for semiconductor manufacturing in India. With a huge number of electronics items being consumed in the Indian market, the country has a very large industry base for electronics. The electronics industry is contributing nearly 25% to India's GDP. India is reliant on other countries for the import semiconductors that are used in electronic devices as manufacturing or fabrication facilities are not developed in the country.



Key vendors



Air Liquide

Hitachi Chemical

Fujimi Incorporated

The Linde Group

Solvay

Other prominent vendors



Avantor Performance Materials

AWE

BlueStar New Chemical Materials

Dow Chemical

Honeywell International

JSR

KANTO KAGAKU

KMG Chemicals

Merck

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA

PiBond

Praxair

SACHEM

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Sumika Electronic Materials

SUMCO

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO

OHKA KOGYO Versum Materials

Wacker Chemie



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/53mbvh/global_fab





