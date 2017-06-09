Global Transfusion Diagnostics Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2016 - Industry Forecasts to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Transfusion Diagnostics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
- Improved, Efficient and Consistent Transfusion Diagnostic Techniques
- Recent Technological Developments in Transfusion Diagnostics
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel
- Laboratories
- Plasma Fractionation Facilities
- Military Blood Banks
- Hospitals
- Blood Banks
- Other Distribution Channels
5 Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Type
- Reagents
- Instruments
- Other Types
6 Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Application
- Disease Screening
- Blood Grouping
- Other Applications
7 Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Thermo Fisher/Life Technologies
- Tecan
- Siemens
- Roche
- Quidel
- Quest
- Proteome Sciences
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostic
- Immucor
- Hologic/Gen-Probe
- Grifols
- Fujirebio
- DiaSorin
- Diagast
- CellMark Forensics/LabCorp
- Bio-Rad
- BioMerieux
- Biokit
- Becton Dickinson
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Abbott
