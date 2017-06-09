Global Transfusion Diagnostics Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2016 - Industry Forecasts to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Transfusion Diagnostics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Improved, Efficient and Consistent Transfusion Diagnostic Techniques

Recent Technological Developments in Transfusion Diagnostics

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel



Laboratories

Plasma Fractionation Facilities

Military Blood Banks

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Other Distribution Channels

5 Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Type



Reagents

Instruments

Other Types

6 Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Application



Disease Screening

Blood Grouping

Other Applications

7 Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



Thermo Fisher /Life Technologies

/Life Technologies Tecan

Siemens

Roche

Quidel

Quest

Proteome Sciences

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostic

Immucor

Hologic/Gen-Probe

Grifols

Fujirebio

DiaSorin

Diagast

CellMark Forensics/LabCorp

Bio-Rad

BioMerieux

Biokit

Becton Dickinson

Beckman Coulter /Danaher

/Danaher Abbott

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bjsvms/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716