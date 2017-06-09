

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following recent weakness, energy stocks have shown a substantial move back to the upside during trading on Friday. The strength in the sector comes as crude for July delivery rose $0.19 to $45.83 a barrel, bouncing off its lowest closing level in over a month.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index has spiked by 4.7 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index has shot up by 3.2 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil & Gas Index has jumped by 2.3 percent.



