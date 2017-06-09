Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global healthcare and life sciences industry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, the progression of the healthcare industry towards efficient and cost-effective healthcare solutions has had a huge impact on the medical devices, life sciences, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) market 2017-2021

The US lead the global IOL market , due to the rising government focus and funding for research studies to develop newer ophthalmology products.

The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of cataract is majorly boosting the market growth.

The introduction of multifocal intraocular lenses is currently meeting growing demand for multi-distance vision compatibility lenses.

Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market 2017-2021

Alcohol abuse is the most common form of substance abuse, and is associated with a range of side effects, ranging from loss of motor coordination to slurred speech.

There are multiple facets to substance abuse treatments, including counselling, behavioral therapy, therapeutic care, and case management.

The global substance abuse treatment market is currently witnessing the consolidation of rehabilitation centers, leading to the uniformity of treatment patterns and increased presence and capacity.

Global Herpes Treatment Market 2017-2021

The upcoming market research report on the global herpes treatment market covers vendors like J&J, Astellas, Eli Lilly, and Roche.

The breakdown of the market in major regions like the North America, APAC, and Europe, and their prospects over the coming years is discussed in the report.

This report also considers the growth of the similar infectious and rare diseases markets such as the orphan drugs, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 10% during the forecasted period.

