HempAmericana, Inc.: HempAmericana.net News Announcement!

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2017 / HempAmericana Inc. (OTC PINK: HMPQ) is excited to announce that it has received it's first orders through the newly developed ecommerce platform, http://www.hempamericana.net where consumers and shareholders can find several proprietary, holistic, supplements offered by HempAmericana. These hemp-based products provide an array of health benefits including blood sugar regulation, blood pressure control, pain relief and energy boosts. HempAmericana is focused on efforts to explore additional innovative hemp products in the market.

HempAmericana is actively negotiating joint ventures and licensing agreements for its unique extraction machine. Domestic CBD producers have expressed interest in developing exclusive relationships with HempAmericana to take advantage of its exceptional CO2 extraction technology. "We hope to solidify a long term partnership with a reputable producer in the extraction space," said Mr. Rosillo, HMPQ CEO. "This has been a prime focus of management over the past quarter, capitalizing on this lucrative opportunity will provide a strong boost to our top line numbers this year."

An update from counsel on the progress of our RegA+ has reassured HempAmericana that it is in the final stages of approval with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Despite the elongated qualification process, we still have a firm indication of interest from Blackbridge Capital. They have been behind the company since the inception of this offering. In anticipation of fresh operating capital, the company is positioning itself for explosive growth and is eager to expand its footprint in the hemp arena.

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC PINK: HMPQ) is a developmental stage company that plans to research, develop and sell products made of industrial hemp. In essence anything that can be made with plastic can be made with industrial hemp and HempAmericana plans to fill the growing need and demand for hemp based products within the United States. Currently, the Company is in its research and development stages. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on February 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Tribeca, New York City, New York. The Company is currently in the beginning stages of retail and wholesale sales of two products, but does not have any material sales to date. Its first product is called Rolling Thunders smoking papers. These rolling papers produce no ash residue compared to regular tree-based smoking papers. Its second product is its brand of CBD oil that it sells under the trademarked brand Weed Got Oil. It now owns a CO2 supercritical extraction machine that it plans to either lease or operate in the near future.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review HempAmericana's annual and quarterly financials and filings made at SEC.gov for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

hempamericana@gmail.com

SOURCE: HempAmericana, Inc.