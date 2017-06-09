

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched higher Friday despite industry figures showing U.S. drillers continued to add rigs last week.



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by eight in the past week to 741, according to Baker Hughes Inc. The rig count has risen 21 weeks in a row, the fastest pace on record.



The news underscores robust U.S. production that has offset OPEC's supply quota plan. Analysts say the global supply glut will last into 2018despite OPEC's efforts.



July WTI oil climbed 19 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $45.83/bbl. However, prices dropped about 4% for the week, hitting a yearly low.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing a bigger than expected drop in wholesale inventories in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories fell by 0.5% in April after inching up by a revised 0.1% in March. Economists had expected inventories to dip by 0.3%.



