TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- Manitoba Finance announced the interest rate for outstanding floating rate Builder Bonds and Hydro Bonds throughout the province.

The interest rate for all outstanding floating rate bonds, which are adjustable and redeemable annually, has been set at 0.75 percent effective June 15, 2017.

The following bonds will be delisted upon maturation June 15, 2017. All trades June 13, 14 and 15 will be for settlement on June 15:

MBM.DB.B MB Builder 13 Annual Fixed Rate June 15 2017 MBM.DB.C MB Builder 13 Compound Fixed Rate June 15 2017 MBM.DB.D MB Builder 13 Annual Floating Rate June 15 2017 BBN.DB.A MB Builder 14 Annual Fixed Rate June 15 2017

The interest rate will be adjusted to 0.75 percent on the outstanding Floating Rate bonds, effective June 15, 2017:

MHL.DB.D Hydro Bonds Series 12 June 15 2018 BBN.DB.D Builder Bonds Series 14 June 15 2019 BMB.DB.D Builder Bonds Series 15 June 15 2020

Further details on the Manitoba Builder Bonds and Hydro Bonds are available at www.thecse.com or more information may be obtained by calling the toll-free bond line at 1-800-565-0350.

