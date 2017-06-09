sprite-preloader
09.06.2017 | 21:16
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Semiconductor Equipment Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts 2012-2018 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts" report to their offering.

Logo

According to the report Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, the front end equipment market, which grew 18.4% in 2014 based on revenues converted to dollars, the 2015 market decreased 2.4%. This report is 278 Pages, forecasts for all WFE equipment 2012-2018. Market shares for 2015. Profiles of all equipment vendors.

A number of technical and operational trends within the semiconductor manufacturing industry are strengthening the need for more effective advanced equipment solutions.

These trends include:

- Development of Smaller Semiconductor Features

- Transition to 3D device structures

- Transition to 3D Integration Technology

- Shortening of Technology Life Cycles

- New materials

- Increasing use of multi patterning lithography

- Increase in Foundry Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Semiconductor Industry Driving Forces



2.1 Introduction


2.2 Foundries


2.3 DRAM


2.4 NAND


2.5 China



Chapter 3 Market Business Sectors Shares and Forecast



3.1 AMHS Market Shares and Forecast


3.2 CMP Market Shares and Forecast


3.3 Clean Market Shares and Forecast


3.4 Deposition Market Shares and Forecast


3.5 Ion Implantation Market Shares and Forecast


3.6 Lithography Market Shares and Forecast


3.7 Oxidation/Diffusion Market Shares and Forecast


3.8 Photoresist Processing (Track) Market Shares and Forecast


3.9 RTP Market Shares and Forecast


3.10 Plasma Etch Market Shares and Forecast


3.11 Process Control Market Shares and Forecast


3.12 Wafer-Level Packaging Market Shares and Forecast



Chapter 4 U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers - Profiles



4.1 Applied Materials


4.2 Axcelis Technologies


4.3 KLA-Tencor


4.4 Lam Research


4.5 Mattson Technology


4.6 Nanometrics


4.7 Rudolph Technologies


4.8 Ultratech


4.9 Veeco



Chapter 5 European Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers - Profiles



5.1 Aixtron


5.2 ASM International


5.3 ASML


5.4 Carl Zeiss


5.5 Camtek


5.6 EV Group


5.7 LPE


5.8 Mycronic


5.9 Nova Measuring Instruments


5.10 Oerlikon / Evatec


5.11 Semilab



Chapter 6 Asian Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers - Profiles



6.1 Advantest


6.2 Canon


6.3 Canon Anelva


6.4 Daifuku


6.5 Ebara


6.6 Hermes Microvision


6.7 Hitachi High-Technologies


6.8 Hitachi Kokusai Electric


6.9 JEOL


6.10 Jusung Engineering


6.11 KC Tech


6.12 Lasertec


6.13 Murata Machinery


6.14 Nikon


6.15 Nippon Sanso


6.16 Nissin Ion Equipment


6.17 NuFlare Technology


6.18 PSK


6.19 Screen Semiconductor Solutions


6.20 SEMES


6.21 SEN


6.22 TES


6.23 Tokyo Electron


6.24 Tokyo Seimitsu


6.25 Topcon Technohouse


6.26 Toray Engineering


6.27 Ulvac


6.28 Ushio


6.29 Wonik IPS



For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/58llv8/global


