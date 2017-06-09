MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- (Family Features) From barbecues and birthdays to concerts and cookouts, summertime is the perfect time of year to bring everyone together. However, nice weather and outdoor events are also coupled with summer heat waves and high temperatures.

Water -- whether plain or sparkling -- is a great way to help you stay hydrated all summer long without the calories and added sugar of other summer favorites like lemonade or punch. Healthy hydration in the summertime starts when you rethink your drink so you can beat the heat.

To get started, these tips from Sarah Ladden, M.S., R.D., nutrition, health and wellness director at Nestlé Waters North America, can help keep you hydrated all summer long.

Pack for the heat. The summer heat can mean an increase in water loss, which can put you at a higher risk for dehydration especially if you're outside for long periods of time. Make sure to pack water for all your summer outings and hydrate before, during and after all outdoor activities.

Add your own flavor. While bottled, filtered or tap water are all good choices for healthy hydration, some people simply prefer flavored beverages. The good news: it's easy to customize water just the way you like it. This summer, wow your friends with a DIY sparkling water bar. Set out your favorite sparkling waters -- include flavored waters for added fun -- alongside an assortment of seasonal berries, sliced fruit and fresh herbs, and let guests create their personalized refreshments.

Make water fun. Jazz up a glass of your favorite water with a simple addition -- decorative ice. Before filling your ice tray, add a few berries or cubed melon, fresh herbs like mint or rosemary then top with water and freeze. Add a few cubes to a refreshing glass of water and enjoy just a hint of subtle flavor.

Keep water close. It's important to keep your body well-hydrated throughout the day, but it is easy to get busy and simply forget to drink. Keep water in convenient locations throughout your home, office or even in the car for a visual reminder to keep sipping. Stocking water at the front of your fridge is another good habit so it's the first choice kids or other family members see.

This summer, rethink your drink with these tips to help make smart beverage choices. To learn more about healthy hydration, visit nestle-watersna.com.

