NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- BANQ® (the online division of TriPoint Global Equities, LLC), a leading electronic broker-dealer, announced today that it has completed the first Regulation A+ Offering to list directly onto a National Securities Exchange utilizing the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.

TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, along side its online division BANQ® (www.banq.co), was the lead managing selling agent and bookrunner for Myomo, Inc., ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical robotics company. Myomo's common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") MKT on June 12, 2017, under the symbol "MYO."

The offering was handled by an all-star team of advisors including CrowdfundX, the digital marketing agency of record; Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC, underwriters counsel; PCG Advisory Group, issuers investor relations; Rushing PR, public relations counsel; Marcum LLP, issuers auditor, and Duane Morris LLP, issuers counsel.

TriPoint has been an advocate for Regulation A+ and the JOBS Act for years and has developed a methodology that combines traditional Wall Street investment banking with crowd-focused digital media and communications. This proprietary hybrid approach allows issuers to reach a large audience of both investors and customers.

"The Myomo offering was pioneering and sets the stage for small-cap issuers to access the capital markets in the modern age of U.S. capital formation," said Mark Elenowitz, CEO of TriPoint. "I want to personally thank all the advisors, syndicate members and the management team for their hard work and dedication in completing this historic offering. In addition, we applaud the NYSE in their vision and support for bringing back the small-cap IPO."

About BANQ & TriPoint

TriPoint Global Equities, LLC ("TriPoint "), a FINRA member firm, is a boutique investment bank, with corporate finance and sales and trading services. TriPoint focuses on providing U.S. and non-U.S. companies of up to $500 million in revenue with capital raising, corporate finance advisory services and assistance with navigating the regulatory environment for companies listing on U.S. markets. TriPoint Global maintains specialized practices in institutional private placements, sales and trading, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance. BANQ®, the online division of TriPoint, www.banq.co, is an electronic investment banking platform that streamlines the matching of investors with quality growth companies and alternative investment opportunities. BANQ® provides investors access to exciting companies with exposure to rapidly growing sectors and new technologies. BANQ® takes the entire public and private offering process digital and online, providing access to U.S. opportunities and offerings in the U.S. markets. BANQ® widely markets its offerings utilizing the new general solicitation and advertising rules promulgated by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, in response to the passage of the JOBS Act of 2012 including Reg A+ and Reg D. TriPoint has offices in New York City, Jericho, NY, Akron, OH, Beijing China and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit http://www.tripointglobalequities.com.

