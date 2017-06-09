Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2017) - Dr. Elliot Goldstein, President and CEO of ProMIS Neurosciences, talks about their development in conquering Alzheimer's disease.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/promis-neurosciences-ceo-clip-2/

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN):

The company is based around the leading science of Dr. Neil Cashman, Professor of Medicine at the University of British Columbia, Neuroscientist at the Brain Research Center, and Academic Director of the Vancouver Coastal Hospital ALS Center. For over two decades, Neil Cashman has been among the leaders in the field of misfolded proteins (with over 300 publications and over 10,000 citations and 45 patent applications), and is one of several leading researchers of strain specific protein misfolding.

https://promisneurosciences.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com