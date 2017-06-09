Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2017) - Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada, shares the company's plans to provide their delivery services to Canada.

Drone Delivery Canada is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Drone Delivery Canada, is a pioneering technology firm based out of Toronto, Ontario Canada with a focus on designing, developing and implementing a commercially viable drone delivery system within the Canadian geography. Our group consists of highly seasoned technology professionals who have successfully built, owned and operated technology ventures in the Canadian marketplace.

