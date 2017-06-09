Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2017) - David McNally, CEO of Titan Medical, gives insight on the company's robotic surgical system.

Titan Medical Inc. (TSX: TMD):

Titan is focused on the design, development and commercialization of new robotic surgical technologies. The Company is advancing the development of a robust product portfolio with the objective to meet current needs in surgical procedures which would benefit all stakeholders, including patients, surgeons, and hospitals. The Company currently has under development the SPORT™ Surgical System. Robotic surgery has developed over the past several years into a proven and growing method of treatment. Titan is planning to first commercialize the SPORT Surgical System in Europe followed by the United States, the world's two largest markets for robotic surgery.

http://www.titanmedicalinc.com/

