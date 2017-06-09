

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump struck back at former FBI Director James Comey in remarks on Friday, denying several of the claims the ex-FBI chief made about their private conversations.



In a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trump denied Comey's claim that he asked for a pledge of loyalty, adding, 'I hardly know the man.'



Trump also once again declared that he never asked Comey to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's contacts with Russian officials



The president claimed Comey's testimony proved that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia and no obstruction of justice.



Trump said he would be willing to speak under oath about his conversations with Comey and would 'gladly' meet with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.



'He's a leaker,' Trump said of Comey, who acknowledged that he asked a friend to leak his memos of his conversations with the president to the press.



Trump was repeatedly asked about recordings of his meetings with Comey and stated he would discuss the issue 'sometime in the near future' but suggested the media would be 'very disappointed.'



In his opening statement, Trump also addressed the diplomatic crisis regarding Qatar, urging the Persian Gulf country to immediately halt its funding of terrorism.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also spoke about the situation with Qatar earlier in the day, saying the country has a history of supporting groups that have spanned the spectrum of political expression, from activism to violence.



'The emir of Qatar has made progress in halting financial support and expelling terrorist elements from his country, but he must do more and he must do it more quickly,' Tillerson said.



At the same time, Tillerson called on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt to ease the blockade against Qatar.



Tillerson said there are humanitarian consequences to the blockade, which he said is also impairing U.S. and international business activities as well as U.S. military actions in the region.



