Two Hands Corporation Exclusive Diamond Sponsor

2017 Family Dispute Resolution Institute of Ontario Conference on November 20-21, 2017

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2017 / Two Hands Corporation (OTC PINK: TWOH), a leading custom application development company focused on creating a complete co-parenting solution, delivers tools that allow co-parents to better collaborate on parental responsibilities in a clear and positive way.

The company is delighted to support the 2017 Family Dispute Resolution Institute of Ontario Conference, held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on November 20th and November 21st, 2017.

Nadav Elituv, CEO of Two Hands Corporation, commented, "The conference will deliver to over 1,000 members and attendees a hands-on software demonstration with a launch promotion. We are looking forward to a face-to-face opportunity to demonstrate and educate attendees about the application in a fun and informative way." Mr. Elituv continued, "Members will appreciate our application as a tool that brings value to co-parenting and seeing some of the features firsthand will be quite impressive. We are all looking forward to attending this year's conference."

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation is a custom application development company that strives to create a complete co-parenting solution. Its ultimate goal is to improve the lives and families affected by divorce. "Two Hands" is the ideal solution that will reduce the stress and worries of co-parenting. "Two Hands" is currently under development and expected to launch in the summer of 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.twohandsapp.com or email IR@twohandsapp.com.

About Family Dispute Resolution Institute of Ontario (FDRIO)

The Family Dispute Resolution Institute of Ontario (FDRIO) is a federally-incorporated not-for-profit that seeks to support and enhance the family dispute resolution profession and to increase public awareness about the many FDR options available to them, including those that are free or subsidized by the Ontario government.

FDRIO is a self-regulating organization of multidisciplinary professionals who facilitate family dispute resolution by providing information and conflict management services to families.

FDRIO offer FDR professionals harmonized certifications in their various areas of expertise. Membership fee includes many networking, professional learning and other benefits. For more information on FDRIO, visit www.fdrio.ca.

About Family Mediation Canada

Family Mediation Canada (FMC) has developed rigorous certification programs for family mediators. FMC currently offers three certification streams - family relations mediator, comprehensive family mediator and elder mediation mediator. These certifications are recognized across Canada and internationally as reflecting some of the highest standards in education, training and experience that a family mediator can achieve. To become FMC-certified, a mediator has to demonstrate a high degree of competency as well as possess high ethical standards. FMC-certified mediators all agree to accept the complaint and disciplinary process that FMC has developed to protect the public interest in the proper and ethical practice of family mediation. For more information on FMC, visit www.fmc.ca.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any statement not regarding a historical fact is a forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to finance its planned expansion efforts; the company's ability to raise funds on acceptable terms; the company's ability to successfully adapt its business model and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission, including those on the company's annual report on form 10-K. The company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in management's expectations, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Two Hands Corporation

IR@twohandsapp.com

www.twohandsapp.com

www.facebook.com/twohandscorp

Additional Links

Facebook

Twitter

SOURCE: Two Hands Corporation