sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.06.2017 | 22:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Pyrometers Market 2017-2021 - Emergence of Dual-Wavelength Pyrometers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pyrometers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global pyrometers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pyrometers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales/value and retrofit/replacement markets. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of dual-wavelength pyrometers. Pyrometers with dual wavelengths employ two distinct wavelength sets on a filter wheel. As the design allows for separate wavelengths, these wavelength sets can be chosen independently and combined to provide for few unique capabilities. Dual-wavelength pyrometers are 20 times less sensitive to scale and temperature gradients compared with two-color sensors due to the higher separation between the two wavelengths. There, dual-wavelength pyrometers are less prone to interference and provide more accurate results.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased incorporation of automation in industrial facilities. The manufacturing sector, especially in APAC, in the recent years has exhibited growth with several foreign investors looking to set up manufacturing units in the region. APAC, excluding Japan, is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% in the manufacturing sector during 2016-2021. Countries such as India, China, Indonesia, South Korea, and the Philippines are currently undergoing major developments, initiated by respective governments to reinforce the domestic manufacturing sector.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is declining profit margin due to unorganized vendors. In developing regions, especially in APAC, the manufacturing setup base is growing due to the presence of adequate land, inexpensive labor, and raw materials at affordable cost. End-users in the region are looking to invest in cost-effective machinery and solutions in the market. With increasing price sensitivity at the end-users' end, manufacturers of pyrometers are looking to build relationships with sub-component suppliers that offer economical products in the market.

Key vendors:

  • Accurate Sensors Technologies
  • Fluke Process Instruments
  • KELLER HCW
  • LumaSense Technologies
  • Optris

Other prominent vendors:

  • Pyrometer Instrument Company
  • Optron GmbH
  • Calex
  • Fae
  • AMETEK Land (Land Instruments International)

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Key takeaway

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m7ffvm/global_pyrometers

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire