Global Pyrometers Market 2017-2021 - Emergence of Dual-Wavelength Pyrometers - Research and Markets

The global pyrometers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pyrometers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales/value and retrofit/replacement markets. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of dual-wavelength pyrometers. Pyrometers with dual wavelengths employ two distinct wavelength sets on a filter wheel. As the design allows for separate wavelengths, these wavelength sets can be chosen independently and combined to provide for few unique capabilities. Dual-wavelength pyrometers are 20 times less sensitive to scale and temperature gradients compared with two-color sensors due to the higher separation between the two wavelengths. There, dual-wavelength pyrometers are less prone to interference and provide more accurate results.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased incorporation of automation in industrial facilities. The manufacturing sector, especially in APAC, in the recent years has exhibited growth with several foreign investors looking to set up manufacturing units in the region. APAC, excluding Japan, is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% in the manufacturing sector during 2016-2021. Countries such as India, China, Indonesia, South Korea, and the Philippines are currently undergoing major developments, initiated by respective governments to reinforce the domestic manufacturing sector.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is declining profit margin due to unorganized vendors. In developing regions, especially in APAC, the manufacturing setup base is growing due to the presence of adequate land, inexpensive labor, and raw materials at affordable cost. End-users in the region are looking to invest in cost-effective machinery and solutions in the market. With increasing price sensitivity at the end-users' end, manufacturers of pyrometers are looking to build relationships with sub-component suppliers that offer economical products in the market.

Key vendors:



Accurate Sensors Technologies

Fluke Process Instruments

KELLER HCW

LumaSense Technologies

Optris

Other prominent vendors:



Pyrometer Instrument Company

Optron GmbH

Calex

Fae

AMETEK Land (Land Instruments International)

