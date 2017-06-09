Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2017) - Quentin Yarie, CEO of Red Pine Exploration speaks to the new technologies this exploration company is using to find gold.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/red-pine-exploration-ceo-clip/

Red Pine Exploration is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Red Pine Exploration (TSXV: RPX):

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX". Red Pine has a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar LLP holding the remaining 40% interest. Red Pine is the Operating Manager of the Project and is focused on expanding the existing gold resource on the property. http://www.redpineexp.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com