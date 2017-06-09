Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2017) - Jim O'Rourke, President & CEO of Copper Mountain Mining, talks future plans of this copper mine in Princeton, British Columbia.

Copper Mountain Mining is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) is a Canadian based mining company whose flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia, near the town of Princeton. The Company has a strategic alliance with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation who own 25% of the mine. The Copper Mountain mine produces about 100 million pounds of copper equivalent production per year, including significant gold and silver credits, all of which are shipped to Japan for smelting in one of Mitsubishi's copper smelters. https://www.cumtn.com/

