Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2017) - Peter Berdusco, CEO of Nexus Gold Corp explains the benefits of gold exploration in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Nexus Gold Corp is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Nexus Gold Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration and development company operating in some of the world's premier mining districts. The Company is currently concentrating its efforts on two gold projects located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Bouboulou gold concession is a 38-sq km advanced exploration target where previous drilling has confirmed multiple zones of gold mineralization. The Niangouela gold concession is a 178-sq km project featuring high grade gold occurring in and around a primary quartz vein 1km in length and associated shear zone. http://www.nexusgoldcorp.com/

