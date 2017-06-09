The IT industry is a fast-moving one, with technology and software constantly changing and evolving. In such a market, it is essential to have a solid understanding of suppliers and the procurement process in order to keep equipment and tools up to date while minimizing costs. SpendEdge recently completed several procurement market intelligence studies for prominent IT organizations, allowing those companies to familiarize themselves with the supplier environment and improve their decision-making processes.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005791/en/

SpendEdge helps leading organizations and Fortune 500 companies achieve procurement excellence. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Category Intelligence Assessment for Global IT Storage Company

Immense volumes of data are being created daily, and organizations need to be able to store and analyze that data. This means the IT storage services industry is currently a healthy one, with many opportunities for growth. However, it is not without challenges, such as adherence to regulations and ownership of data. A leading global IT storage company therefore approached SpendEdge for insights into category management, supply chain services, and procurement market intelligence.

SpendEdge's market intelligence experts tracked the latest market trends and developments, and gathered information about the different market influencers, key growth drivers, and major regulatory frameworks. In addition, they provided a scalable solution that offered clear insights into the risks associated with the category and an overview of the key competitors' operational and functional capabilities.

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/category-intelligence-assessment

Procurement Market Intelligence Solutions Study for Leading IT Peripheral Company

The global IT peripheral market is characterized by intense competition, with many players offering varied products for PCs and other related devices. As the market begins to shift from PCs to more portable computing devices, vendors are beginning to develop devices that are not specific to PCs in order to remain competitive. In a challenging market such as this, it is important to manage costs and efficiencies, which led one prominent player in the industry to turn to SpendEdge for sourcing and procurement management functions.

SpendEdge investigated factors such as key growth drivers, major regulatory frameworks, best practices, and competitors' operational and functional capabilities. From this, the client was able to gain a clear understanding of the recent demand-supply shifts, key market developments, key category growth drivers, procurement best practices, and strategic sustainability practices specific to the IT peripherals industry.

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/procurement-market-intelligence-it-industry

Study Helps Global IT Support Service Provider Understand Supplier Market Landscape

IT support services involves optimization of IT-related operational activities via proactive monitoring, maintenance, protection, and provisioning of IT tools and applications. They require a solid understanding of the market, including new technology and changing regulations, as well as access to up-to-date hardware and software.

A global IT support service provider approached SpendEdge to gain a clear understanding of the supplier market landscape in order to ensure it was making the correct procurement choices. SpendEdge provided a deep-dive assessment of the supplier cost breakup, positioning, and selection criteria in the client's domain, helping the client develop a detailed understanding of the category essentials such as service level agreement terms and category risk analysis.

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/procurement-market-intelligence-support-services

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across industries. Our strength lies in delivering actionable insights that help sourcing and procurement professionals get the right information in the right format, without any unnecessary frills. For more information on SpendEdge's services, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005791/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

https://www.spendedge.com/

hello@spendedge.com