Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig recently evaluated some of the ways marketers are using customer analytics to design prudent marketing strategies and gain customer insights.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005805/en/

Quantzig's customer analytics solutions have helped many leading retail organizations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In their blog titled 'Gear Up Your Marketing Strategy with Customer Insights' Quantzig notes that analytics can, "help in proper allocation of resources needed for research activities, which will in-fact help in understanding customer needs and gain insights into their existing marketing strategy. The analysis can improve the decision-making process, eliminating wrong investment strategy, focusing more on marketing activities, engaging more with customers, and put a stop to sale of obsolete products."

In terms of customer loyalty, "Customer analytics and customer insights, can help companies become more customer-centric. The analytics makes use of complex algorithms to decipher the collected customer data which in-turn leads to better customer engagement and preserve long-term customer loyalty," added Quantzig.

For more insights, get in touch with Quantzig's analytics solutions experts

Other ways by which customer insights can help marketers includes: understanding of customer behavior, aligning different customer types to the organization's vision and building marketing plans accordingly, adding a holistic angle to customer engagement for getting a focused engagement system.

Read the entire blog here: https://www.quantzig.com/blog/gear-marketing-strategy-customer-insights

Quantzig's Customer Analytics Solutions

Quantzig's customer analytics solutions help businesses get a better understanding of customers' buying habits and lifestyle preferences. With 12+ years of experience, Quantzig has worked with multiple leading organizations and Fortune 500 companies, providing them precise predictions of future buying behaviours.

Recent Quantzig Customer Analytics Studies:

Customer Analytics Engagement for a Leading Bank in Europe:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/customer-analytics-banking-sector

Decreasing Customer Churn in the Retail Industry

https://www.quantzig.com/content/customer-analytics-engagement-retail-industry

Customer Analytics Engagement to Improve Customer Retention

https://www.quantzig.com/pressrelease/customer-analytics-customer-retention

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005805/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

jesse@technavio.com