Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sunrun Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - RUN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sunrun Inc. ("Sunrun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Northern District of California, and docketed under 17-cv-02537, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sunrun securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Sunrun securities between September 16, 2015 and May 2, 2017, both dates inclusive, you have until July 3, 2017 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The Company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sunrun failed to adequately disclose how many customers canceled contracts after signing up for the Company's home-solar energy system; (ii) discovery of the foregoing conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential civil sanctions; and (iii) as a result, Sunrun's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 3, 2017, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled, "SEC Probes Solar Companies Over Disclosure of Customer Cancellations," reporting that the Company was the subject of a probe initiated by the SEC. The Wall Street Journal reported that, according to a person familiar with the investigation, "[t]he SEC recently issued a subpoena to Sunrun and interviewed current and former employees about the adequacy of its disclosures on account cancellations."

On this news, Sunrun's share price fell $0.46, or 8.83%, to close at 4.75 on May 3, 2017.

