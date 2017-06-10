JustForex Announces New Trading Conditions to be Made Available for Clients

BELMOPAN, Belize, June 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Completely new trading conditions and account types will become available to all JustForex clients as early as next week.

The team of the company designed new conditions according to the wishes of the customers and current market trends. It can be surely said that the planned changes will reflect the interests of both, clients and partners. Everyone will get an opportunity to fully benefit from trading with JustForex broker. The updates include increased leverage up to 1:3000, ever tighter spreads and new currency pairs. In addition to this, there won't be any limits on the number of trading orders on the accounts. The new Cent accounts of the company will be among the best ones on the market. In general, more than 50 adjustments will be implemented and they will be surprising even for the most demanding traders. This hard work is aimed to provide more profitable and comfortable trading process for the customers.

Partners are also valuable participants of JustForex. New partner and loyalty programs will be offered for them. Several times higher revenues will become real.

The mission of the company is to satisfy the clients' demands, provide high-qualified services and to give new trading opportunities on the Forex market. JustForex is obliged to correspond with the expectations of its clients and the status of the leading Forex broker, having the continuous growth of the clients' number and their trust. This broker never stops its development and is permanently improving.

This year JustForex celebrates its 5th anniversary. Due to this fact, a lot of prizes and other pleasant surprises are waiting for the clients. In the nearest future, the company is also planning to share the story about how the new department of financial analysts was created. Their team provides exclusive analytical materials for JustForex clients which are partially available on the official website absolutely free. The latest news and events, technical analysis and even more useful information can be found there.

Finally, new bonuses and promotions, trading contests on live and demo accounts with attractive prizes will start soon. The conditions are going to be clear and easy with more rewards for the participants.

Stay tuned and follow JustForex news and announcements. It seems that the company has prepared a lot of novelties this year!



