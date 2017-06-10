Switching to Tresiba® Provides Significant Reductions in Blood Glucose and Lower Rates of Hypoglycaemia in a Real-world Setting

BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, June 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Poster Presentations #999-P, #1010-P, #1014-P

Findings from the real-world study, EU-TREAT (EUropeanTREsibaAudiT), were presented today at the American Diabetes Association's 77thScientific Sessions (ADA) in San Diego, US. The study showed that people with type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes experienced a significant reduction in HbA 1c (-0.2% for type 1 diabetes and -0.5% for type 2 diabetes)six months after switching toTresiba®from another basal insulin, primarily insulin glargine U100 and insulindetemir, in a real-world setting. These results were sustained at 12 months.[1],[2]

Rates of overall hypoglycaemia were also significantly lower atsix months after switching toTresiba®. In people with type 1 diabetes, the rate of severe hypoglycaemia was reduced by 85% and by 92% in people with type 2 diabetes. Hypoglycaemia outcomes at 12 months were in line with these results.[1],[2]

In addition, a significant reduction in fasting plasma glucose was observed atsix months (-18.7 mg/dLfor type 1 diabetes, and -23.7 mg/dLfor type 2 diabetes) and maintained for 12 months.[1],[2]The total daily insulin dose also decreased significantly in people with type 1 diabetes (-4.9 units) and type 2 diabetes (-2.5 units) atsix months, and remained stable at 12 months.[1],[2]

"Real-world studies are important to understand how outcomes from clinical trials translate into real-world practice," said MadsKrogsgaardThomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer at Novo Nordisk. "Our real-world data presented at ADA reinforce what we have seen in the clinical trial programme, demonstrating improved glycaemic control and significantly reduced risk of hypoglycaemia when patients switched toTresiba®from other basal insulins such as insulin glargine and insulindetemir."

Also presented at ADA were analyses from the US, using the IBMExplorysplatform, that similarly assessed the clinical effectiveness of switching from any other basal insulin toTresiba®in people with type 2 diabetes. After switching toTresiba®, HbA 1c decreased significantly (-0.75%), and the percentage of people reaching their target HbA 1c of <7% more than doubled (increased from 5.3% to 12.4% at 90 days). In addition, the proportion of people who experienced one or more hypoglycaemic events decreased from 7.3% to 6.9% withTresiba®.[3]

AboutTresiba®

Tresiba®(insulindegludec) isa once-daily basal insulin that provides a duration of action beyond 42 hours with a flat and stable glucose-lowering effect.[4],[5]It provides low within-day and day-to-day variability and a lower risk of overall, nocturnal and severe hypoglycaemia vs. insulin glargine U100.[4],[6]On occasions when administration at the same time of day is not possible,Tresiba®allows for flexibility in day-to-day dosing time with a minimum of eight hours between injections.[4]Tresiba®received its first regulatory approval in September 2012 and has since been approved in more than 80 countries globally. It is now commercially available in more than 50 countries.

About EU-TREAT

EU-TREAT (EUropeanTREsibaAudiT) is a European, multicentre, real-world evidence study (n=2,550) investigating the effect of switching toTresiba®from any other basal insulin in people with type 1 (n=1,717) and type 2 (n=833) diabetes. Patients were switched from any other basal insulin toTresiba®6 months prior to data collection. Outcome measurements were collected at 63 and 123 months after initiation onTresiba®and was compared to baseline measurement taken from the prior basal insulin during a 3-month period prior to initiation onTresiba®.[1],[2]

AbouttheUS real-worldstudy

The US real-world analysis is a retrospective cohort analysis using anonymised electronic records, medical billing andpayorclaims data from the IBMExplorysplatform for people with type 2 diabetes (n=225). The IBMExplorysplatform is a database which combines patient data from different sources across clinically integrated networks. People with type 2 diabetes who useda basalinsulin 90 days prior to initiatingTresiba®were included. Measurements were collected 90 days prior to, and 9045 days after, initiatingTresiba®.[3]

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: haemophilia, growth disorders and obesity.Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,000 people in 77 countries and markets its products in more than 165 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com ,Facebook,Twitter,LinkedIn,YouTube

