India's Asian Heart Institute Creates History, With 6th Double Digit Bypass Graft Surgery

MUMBAI, June 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Only 6 patients in the world have had 10 or more bypass grafts in a single surgery. All these have been operated at India's Asian Heart Institute. The world average for bypass grafts in cardiac surgery is 3.

Dr. Ramakanta Panda of Asian Heart Institute is known for his mastery over complex inoperable bypass cases. He has operated on the erstwhile PM of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Ex-Rly Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi and a host of other parliamentarians and dignitaries.

In 2012, Dr. Panda became the first man in the world to do a 10-graft case on 55-year-old Pawan Agarwal. Another patient Fakrealam Khan was also operated for 10 grafts by him. Then there were Hari Vazhayil and Sunil Gupta who got 11 grafts each. In 2014, Dr. Panda operated on Mithalal Dhoka, and placed 12 grafts in his heart. On May 6, 2017, Narain Dalmia, who is both diabetic and hypertensive, was wheeled into Asian Heart Institute with complaints of chest heaviness and pain on exertion. He had already visited Johns Hopkins and Mount Sinai in the U.S.

Dr. Panda, VC and cardiovascular thoracic surgeon at Asian Heart Institute explains, "Narain Dalmia had been suffering from triple vessel coronary artery disease since the last 18 years. Owing to his heart condition, Narain's coronary arteries were considered inoperable, and he was undergoing intensive medical treatment at the John Hopkins Hospital, one of the top hospitals in the U.S. He underwent coronary angiography five times during this period. A recent angiogram showed severe multiple blockages in all three major cardiac arteries. This was a very challenging case."

During a 10-hour long procedure, on May 9, Dr. Panda operated on Dalmia creating 10 separate bypass grafts for blood to flow smoothly from and into his heart.

"Coming to Asian Heart Institute for cardiac surgery has been one of the best decisions I have ever made," said Dalmia.

About Asian Heart Institute

The Asian Heart Institute was set up in 2002 with the aim of providing world-class cardiac care in Mumbai, India. In just 15 years, the hospital has treated more than 300,000 patients, and has completed over 37,000 angiographies and more than 21,000 high risk heart surgeries, with 3500 almost inoperable cases.