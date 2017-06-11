

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adam West, the star of the hit TV series Batman died at the age of 88 in Los Angeles. He died after a short battle with leukemia.



The 'Batman' show premiered in 1966 ran for three seasons. Later he provided the voice of the character Mayor Adam West on the animated series 'Family Guy.'



West is survived by his wife, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grand children.



'Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives,' his family reportedly said in a statement.



