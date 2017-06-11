HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/11/17 --Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)

Citi celebrated its 12th annual Global Community Day yesterday (June 10), with over 3,000 Citi Hong Kong volunteers joining the efforts of nearly 100,000 of their colleagues, family and friends in 500 cities in 91 countries and territories to engage in service activities in their local communities.

In the days leading up to and including Global Community Day, Citi volunteers around the world participated in more than 1,500 service projects ranging from urban revitalization to mentorship and job skills training, literacy and education, environmental conservation and disaster relief.

In Hong Kong, over 3,000 Citi volunteers supported 29 community activities across six service areas: caring for the elderly, supporting the physically and mentally challenged, engaging under-privileged families and children, environmental conservation, social inclusion and youth economic opportunities. Citi worked alongside eight NGO partners to give back to the community on the Global Community Day. They are Fu Hong Society, Hong Kong Christian Service, Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society, Po Leung Kuk, The Community Chest, The Vine Community Services, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals (TWGHs) and WWF Hong Kong.

Francisco Aristeguieta, Citi Asia Pacific CEO and Weber Lo, Citi Country Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong and Macau joined 30 volunteers to kick start the "Youth Dreamer Project", a youth career development program initiated by Tung Wah Group of Hospitals and funded by Citi Foundation. The volunteers hosted mock-up job interviews to prepare the young people for future career opportunities. Mr. Aristeguieta and Mr. Lo also shared their working and life experience with them.

Weber Lo, Citi Country Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong and Macau, said, "This day truly has become an important tradition for Citi. It is important to us because Global Community Day gives all of us the opportunity to deepen relationships with members of the communities where we live and work, gives us an opportunity to make a positive difference on a number of issues that matter most to our cities and neighbors. And we are doing it in a big way."

"Today is unique because we have the opportunity to harness that same spirit of service -- but as a global Citi volunteer team. Our collective impact is powerful and sets a visible example to the rest of the world. We believe when we lead others will join us," Lo added.

Since the inaugural Global Community Day in 2006, Citi volunteers around the world have contributed more than three million hours of service to Global Community Day projects in hundreds of cities. In Hong Kong, community activities on the day included renovation for the rehabilitation center; elderly home visits; airport, museum and tram tours for children from low-income families and ethnic minority backgrounds; facility maintenance in WWF Mai Po Nature Reserve as well as support for various fund-raising programs.

Please join the Global Community Day conversation on social media using the hashtag CitiVolunteers. To learn more about Citi's citizenship efforts across the globe and to review the 2016 Global Citizenship Report, visit http://citizenship.citigroup.com.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Citi Foundation

The Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant cities. The Citi Foundation's "More than Philanthropy" approach leverages the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfill our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation. For more information, visit www.citifoundation.com

For information, please contact:



Corporate Affairs, Citi Hong Kong

Avis Kong

Tel: 2868 8989

Email Contact



