EXPO-2017 Exhibition Opens in Astana

The EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition dedicated to Future Energy opened in Astana with a magnificent light and multimedia show.

"This is a new achievement in the promotion of our country and Kazakhstan'snational brand in the international arena. As we have selected Future Energy as the theme of this exhibition, we expect to be at the cutting edge of scientific progress," commented Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the opening ceremony.

He emphasized the relevance of the themes of Astana EXPO-2017, given the need of the entire international community for environmentally balanced and sustainable development. It was also pointed out that the Exhibition would give impetus to the development of science and technology and would promote economic modernization in Kazakhstan.

The opening ceremony was attended by 20 heads of states and governments, including representatives of Russia, China, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Mongolia, Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the King of Spain, as well as representatives of other CIS countries and countries outside the CIS.

Performances were given simultaneously at several venues of EXPO-2017. In the Congress Hall, participants and visitors of the Exhibition were offered an opportunity to immerse themselves in an innovative theatrical performance, travel across the Solar System and witness the birth of the Universe. The scriptwriters sought to represent all types of energy on stage, focusing on unity between humankind and nature.

Over 300 performers were involved in this large-scale performance. Its highlights included a "ballet" of drones. The climax of the ceremony was a performance by a world-famous opera singer Maria Mudryak. She astonished the audience with her beautiful voice as she sang a folk song titled Yapyray. The lyrical masterpiece reflecting the richness and variety of Kazakh culture was accompanied by a spectacular show dedicated to the energy of wind.

The opening ceremony continued in the EXPO-2017 Amphitheater, where melodies from all continents helped the audience imagine that they were travelling around the world. These included traditional Kazakh Küy, the rhythms of sunny Africa, enchanting melodies of South America, Australia and Oceania and even chilling but beautiful sounds of the remote Antarctica.

The climactic moment was a 15-minute video projection, light and laser show on the surface of the world's largest spherical building, the NurAlem pavilion.

The opening ceremony concluded with fascinating fireworks which imitated water, fire and wind.

