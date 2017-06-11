Marcus Hiles Discusses Continued Development of Suburbs in the Nation's Largest Metros

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2017 / The increasing tendency of suburban areas to continually grow out of the more concentrated metropolises has become the new reality as the benefits of newer communities are doubling and progressively evolving over time. Marcus Hiles anticipates that suburbs will outpace cities in growth for the foreseeable future as the drive for affordable, lifestyle-oriented residences remains high in demand. This change in demographics can be attributed to the differing ways people are choosing to work and live.

Technology is making the transition between cities and outlying areas smoother, encouraging additional development. App friendly transportation like Uber and self-driving vehicles are making commuting easier and more enjoyable. A recent Bloomberg article that asserts "suburbs will soar on wings of tech" describes the rising use of drones as something not to be ignored. The more spacious and rural a community, the easier it is to use unmanned flying machines for deliveries and other services. As well, remote work, virtual reality and smart-device technology is changing daily activities, making distance a less important criteria. Consider also, the advent of connected household appliances, fixtures and "smart homes", these helpful inventions are making for a comfortable living experience and are easily integrated into new construction. Furthermore, the ability to build sustainable, and energy efficient residential developments has created a shift in the look and function of these smaller centers.



The redefinition of the suburbs is a recent phenomenon that Marcus Hiles attributes to the influx of new real estate opportunities in urban settings. After WWII, people moved to the outskirts of the city where sprawling houses and yards with white picket fences showed a new American dream. These neighbourhoods, however, rarely had amenities or diversity, instead opting for row upon row of cookie cutter houses. The types of communities that are blooming now are much more diverse. Companies like Western Rim Property Services are developing residential areas outside of major urban centers that come equipped with shops and services, parks and recreation. As well, apartment buildings and multi-family options are high in demand and becoming an integral part of the new suburbs, allowing people to find homes that fit their unique wants and needs.



The move away from large metropolitan areas is continuing to rise as a trend, with a Forbes article asserting that: "The vast majority of its growth has taken place outside the core, and largely in the suburbs." A combination of new real estate options, and job growth is bringing in renewed optimism and reverberating into strong expansions. The outlying cities are where the biggest gains in income are happening in the U.S. The reality is becoming clear that people are not willing to settle and are finding exactly what they want in well-designed communities with 80% of millennials choosing to reside in these areas.



Developing quality real estate projects for decades, Marcus Hiles strives to provide a lifestyle of luxury in a community oriented setting. His award winning company, Wester Rim Property Services was founded in 1988 and has grown to include over 15,000 apartments and town houses. From lakefront living, tree lined trails, golf courses, to schools, parks and stunning architecture; these properties were designed for recreation and comfort. Hiles is a strong advocate of giving back and making a difference in environmental and social causes. Over 40 acres of public park space has been created through initiatives Hiles is involved in with a number of charitable organizations. These public spaces, in conjunction with the eco-conscious developments help foster continued growth.



