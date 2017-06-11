Nordic American Tankers Limited: Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) - Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NAO) - Telephone Conference for Shareholders/Investors, Tuesday June 13, 2017 at 08:00 am US Eastern Time.

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 11, 2017

As communicated to the market June 5, 2017, a conference call for shareholders/investors will be held at 08:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time Tuesday June 13, 2017.

Attached to this message is material related to NAT and NAO that will be discussed during the call. First NAT will be discussed after which NAO is on the agenda - two separate sessions.

Link to: NAT documents (http://hugin.info/201/R/2112224/803366.pdf) Link to: NAO documents (http://hugin.info/201/R/2112224/803365.pdf)

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Conference Call

Participants dial-in telephone numbers:

UK +44(0)20 3427 1909 UK toll free 0800 279 4992 USA +1 646 254 3360 USA toll free +1 877 280 2342 Norway +47 23 16 27 87 Norway toll free 800 56 054 Passcode: 4260225

b. Via Internet

Webcast link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/xoyhtvu4 (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/xoyhtvu4)

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference.

Contacts:

Herbjoern Hansson, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91

Cecilia Strandman, Manager, Corporate Services

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +47 33 42 73 00 or +47 97 65 43 32

