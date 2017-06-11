sprite-preloader
WKN: 394869 ISIN: BMG657731060 Ticker-Symbol: B3O 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Nordic American Tankers Limited: Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) - Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NAO) - Telephone Conference for Shareholders/Investors, Tuesday June 13, 2017 at 08:00 am US Eastern Time.

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 11, 2017

As communicated to the market June 5, 2017, a conference call for shareholders/investors will be held at 08:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time Tuesday June 13, 2017.

Attached to this message is material related to NAT and NAO that will be discussed during the call. First NAT will be discussed after which NAO is on the agenda - two separate sessions.

Link to:  NAT documents (http://hugin.info/201/R/2112224/803366.pdf)                       Link to: NAO documents (http://hugin.info/201/R/2112224/803365.pdf)

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Conference Call

Participants dial-in telephone numbers:

UK +44(0)20 3427 1909
UK toll free 0800 279 4992
USA +1 646 254 3360
USA toll free +1 877 280 2342
Norway +47 23 16 27 87
Norway toll free 800 56 054
   
Passcode: 4260225

b. Via Internet

Webcast link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/xoyhtvu4 (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/xoyhtvu4)

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.  A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference.  

Contacts:
Herbjoern Hansson, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91

Cecilia Strandman, Manager, Corporate Services
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +47 33 42 73 00 or +47 97 65 43 32

NAO documents (http://hugin.info/201/R/2112224/803365.pdf)
NAT documents (http://hugin.info/201/R/2112224/803366.pdf)
Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/201/R/2112224/803364.pdf)


