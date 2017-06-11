Expensify and Xero continue Global Strategic Partnership momentum as Xero names Expensify June 'Partner of the Month'

Expensify, the world's fastest-growing expense reporting software, has been selected by Xero, a global leader in cloud accounting, as the Global Xero App Partner of the Month. This news comes on the heels of Xero's decision last month to use Expensify internally as its preferred expense management platform across its 21 offices worldwide.

"We knew that when we first launched our integration in 2013 that this relationship would be special," recalls Ryan Schaffer, Director of Strategy and Marketing at Expensify. "Being named Xero Partner of the Month after launching our global strategic partnership last year is a testament to the ongoing strength of this partnership, and reaffirms the commitment of both companies to bringing our users the most seamless accounting process in the world."

In addition to naming Expensify the Xero App Partner of the Month, the duo have also announced a number of exciting joint initiatives, including:

Rolling out Expensify to 1,800 Xero employees worldwide in a series of on-site training sessions

Highlighting one of their many joint customers, Good Co, in a brand new customer success video

Growing mutual connections by over 30% worldwide over the last six months

Want to learn more about how Expensify and Xero have joined forces to bring customers a modern approach to expense management? Get started here!

About Expensify

Founded in 2008, Expensify has quickly become the innovation leader in automated receipt and expense management with an easy-to-use mobile and web app. With intelligent expense reporting processes and standout features such as SmartScan OCR technology, company card management, and a direct integration with Xero and other accounting softwares, Expensify now serves over 5 million users globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Expensify continues to expand-ify with offices from London to Melbourne, working around the clock to keep customers smiling.

About Xero

Xero is beautiful, easy-to-use online accounting software for small businesses and their advisors. The company has more than one million subscribers in 180+ countries. Xero seamlessly integrates with more than 500 apps, and was ranked No. 1 by Forbes as the World's Most Innovative Growth Company two years running and Asia Pacific winner of Linkedin's 'Bring your Employer Brand to Life' Award.

