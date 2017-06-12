3INA Launches UV Collection: Beauty Beyond the Visible

LONDON, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

3INA explores the duality of day and night, light and dark, with their new UV Collection. Featuring a range of fluoro and UV activated products in a palette that has been designed to unassumingly compliment the face during the day before transforming in to an otherworldly phosphorescent glow under UV light.

Arriving during peak festival season, the 3INA UV collection promises a cool alternative to the oversaturated Bohemian aesthetic of recent past. Like all 3INA collections, these products invite creativity, self-expression and an open-minded playful attitude.

The campaign's lead make-up artist Anne-Sophie Costa said of the collection: "Led by the bold fluoro colors, I wanted to approach the UV campaign with a loose hand and avoid doing anything that felt too graphic or contrived. I was inspired by the dual functionality of the collection and how the products take you from day-to-night in an unexpected way."

The UV secondary packaging pays homage to original 80s/90s acid house and rave flyers brought to life through warped geometric shapes and clean neon color reminiscent of the hedonistic attitude of this time.

The collection is accompanied by a hypnotic film directed by London photographer Mehdi Lacoste, and soundtracked with pulsating electronica from London producer CKTRL, who has previously collaborated with Sampha.

Containing an optically active component that creates a brightening fluorescence under UV light, the products are formulated with innovative ingredients that facilitate long-wear, moisturisation and a bright finish. The Fluoro Cream Eyeshadows contain a resin with a filming effect that keeps them water-resistant and crease-free all night long, whilst jellifying agents give a smooth and creamy touch to the Fluoro Lip Glosses.

The 3INA "UV" collection launches exclusively atSelfridges June 9 and will become available globally in 3INA stores, from the 3INAwebstore and on asos.com from June 12.

About3INA

Rooted in confident aesthetics and a positive, inclusive attitude, the 3INA vision is to challenge the one-size-fits-all definition of beauty. Color is our language and our products are tools for self-expression. We believe beauty should be bold. It should be fun. It should give you the confidence to try new things. Oh, and it's pronounced MEE-NAH.