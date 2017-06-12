

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were flat on month in May, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.



That was beneath expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent and down from 0.2 percent in April.



On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 2.1 percent - again beneath forecasts for 2.2 percent although unchanged from the previous month.



Export prices were up 1.0 percent on month and 4.4 percent on year in May, the bank said, while import prices gained 2.2 percent on month and 13.5 percent on year.



