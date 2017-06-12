

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The winning streak has hit four sessions for the China stock market, which has collected almost 70 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,160-point plateau and the market may be stuck in neutral on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, ahead of an expected rate hike from the FOMC and a mild bump in the price of crude oil. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourse were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the resource stocks and a mixed performance from the financial shares.



For the day, the index picked up 8.07 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 3,158.40 after trading between 3,146.11 and 3,165.92. The Shenzhen Composite added 0.23 percent to end at 1,857.17.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.28 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.19 percent, Bank of China lost 0.27 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.16 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.49 percent, PetroChina and Vanke were unchanged and Zijin Mining gained 0.30 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks hit intraday highs early on Friday before giving ground and ending mixed.



The Dow climbed 89.44 points or 0.4 percent to 21,271.97, while the NASDAQ tumbled 113.85 points or 1.8 percent to 6,207.92 and the S&P eased 2.02 points or 0.1 percent to 2,431.77. For the week, the Dow rose 0.3 percent, the NASDAQ shed 1.6 percent and the S&P fell 0.3 percent.



Financial stocks saw considerable strength after House Republicans voted to pass a bill rolling back many of the banking regulations put in place in response to the 2008 financial crisis.



Traders also digested the unexpected outcome of the U.K. elections in which no party gained a clear majority. The election backfired on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and her Conservative party, who had expected to expand their majority.



Traders were also looking ahead to this week's monetary policy announcement by the FOMC. With the Fed widely expected to raise rates, traders will look to the accompanying statement for clues about future rate hikes.



Crude oil futures inched higher Friday despite data showing U.S. drillers continued to add rigs last week. July WTI oil climbed 19 cents or 0.4 percent to t $45.83/bbl - but prices dropped 4 percent for the week, hitting a yearly low.



