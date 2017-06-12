

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) unveiled Xbox One X, formerly code-named 'Project Scorpio'. Coming to all Xbox One markets starting November 7, Xbox One X will retail for $499, 449 pounds, 499 euros, C$599 and A$649.



Broadcast for the first time in 4K UHD on Mixer, Xbox showcased a record 42 games in its briefing including 22 with console exclusivity from creators large and small.



Head of Xbox Phil Spencer underscored that every game will play great across the Xbox One family, and Xbox One X also makes your existing library even better, with better textures, smoother frame rates and faster load times.



Spencer said, 'The Xbox One games and accessories you already own are compatible with Xbox One X, so if you're an Xbox gamer, chances are you already have a library of games that will look and play better on Xbox One X.'



Spencer announced that Xbox will expand the Xbox One backward-compatibility library of nearly 400 popular Xbox 360 games to include original Xbox classics, starting with fan favorite 'Crimson Skies.' Xbox also revealed that 'Gears of War 4,' 'Forza Horizon 3,' 'Minecraft,' 'Resident Evil 7,' 'Final Fantasy 15,' 'Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands,' 'Rocket League' and dozens of other popular Xbox One games will receive free updates to take full advantage of the power of Xbox One X. A host of these titles will be enhanced to run in true 4K, and many will be available at Xbox One X launch.



