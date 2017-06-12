Used Mainly for Research Evaluation of EUV Optics, Masks, Pellicles, and Sensors

The Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (hereinafter "TNO") and USHIO INC. (HQ: Tokyo, President and CEO: Kenji Hamashima) today announced that TNO opened an experimental EUV exposure and analysis facility ("EBL2") on March 27, 2017. Through this facility, TNO provides EUV-related companies and institutions with the services to study and evaluate EUV optics as well as masks, pellicles, and sensors.

TNO's experimental "EBL2" EUV exposure and analysis facility enables in-situ measurement, including the entire process of handling, radiation, and evaluation of samples under a vacuum environment. USHIO's high-intensity and high-output EUV light source allows exposure and evaluation of a large field (up to a 6-inch mask) while making a great contribution to shortening of the evaluation period.

Wilbert Staring, Director Strategic Accounts, commented, to develop and build EBL2 the contribution of partners like USHIO played a key contribution to create this unique facility. The partnership with USHIO went very well.

With the aim of establishing the EUV lithography process for volume manufacturing, USHIO will further evolve its EUV light source technologies for inspection of ultra-fine-pattern masks, and contribute to evolution of the leading-edge semiconductor fabrication process.

About USHIO

Established in 1964, USHIO INC. (TOKYO:6925) is a leading manufacturer of light sources such as lamps, lasers, and LEDs, in a broad range from ultraviolet to visible to infrared rays, as well as optical equipment and cinema-related products that incorporate these light sources. It also makes products in the electronics field (such as semiconductors, flat panel displays, and electronic components) and in the visual imaging field (including digital projectors and lighting). Many of these products enjoy dominant market shares. In recent years, USHIO has undertaken business in the life science area, such as the medical and the environmental fields.

See http://www.ushio.co.jp/en/.

About TNO

TNO (HQ: Den Hague, The Netherlands) is an independent innovation organization. TNO connects people and knowledge to create innovations that sustainably boost the competitive strength of industry and the welfare of society. This is what drives the 2.800 professionals at TNO, in their work every day.

TNO believes in the joint creation of economic and social value. Innovation with purpose is what TNO stands for. TNO develops knowledge not for its own sake, but for practical application. TNO works in collaboration with partners and focuses on five transitions that have been identified together with stakeholders.

TNO's International Center for Contamination Control has been established to focus on dedicated contamination control research and development for partners in industry, supported by an extensive variety of experimental facilities.

More information: https://www.tno.nl/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170611005012/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact:

USHIO INC.

System Solutions Division

Tel: +81-3-5657-1032

Fax: +81-3-5657-1030

E-mail: euv@ushio.co.jp

or

TNO

Wilbert Staring

Tel: +31-88-866-33-30

Fax: +31-65-497-58-69

E-mail: wilbert.staring@tno.nl