

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced positive results from two Phase 3b/4 ODYSSEY-DM trials in patients with diabetes. In the studies, Praluent or alirocumab, when administered on top of maximally tolerated doses or MTD of statins, significantly reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), the primary endpoint of the ODYSSEY DM-INSULIN study, and was superior to usual care in reducing non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (non-HDL-C), the primary endpoint of the ODYSSEY DM-DYSLIPIDEMIA study.



Both studies also found that a majority of patients reached their lipid goals with Praluent 75 mg every two weeks, with an overall safety profile comparable to the ODYSSEY Phase 3 program.



In ODYSSEY DM-INSULIN, patients were randomized to Praluent 75 mg every two weeks or placebo in addition to MTD statins. Praluent dose was adjusted at week 12 to 150 mg every two weeks if their LDL-C was greater than or equal to 70 mg/dL at week 8. Approximately 80 percent of patients reached their LDL-C goals with Praluent 75 mg every two weeks in this study.



In ODYSSEY DM-DYSLIPIDEMIA, patients were randomized to Praluent 75 mg every two weeks or usual care in addition to MTD statins. Praluent dose was adjusted at week 12 to 150 mg every two weeks if their non-HDL-C was greater than or equal to 100 mg/dL at week 8. Approximately 64 percent of patients reached their lipid goals with the Praluent 75 mg dose.



ODYSSEY DM-INSULIN was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group multicenter study that evaluated Praluent in 517 people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes on insulin with high CV risk and hypercholesterolemia who took MTD statins.



The primary endpoint was percent change in calculated LDL-C from baseline to week 24. Results in the type 2 diabetes study population (n=441) were presented at ADA and showed; Praluent in combination with MTD statins reduced LDL-C by 48.2 percent from baseline compared to a 0.8 percent increase for placebo. The mean difference between the two treatment arms was 49 percent (p<0.0001). Treatment with Praluent also improved the overall lipid profile.



Overall, Praluent was generally well tolerated. Treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were similar between the two groups and no emerging safety findings were identified from the study. The most frequent TEAEs included nasopharyngitis, myalgia, arthralgia and cough. There was no new safety signal with the concomitant use of Praluent and insulin.



ODYSSEY DM-DYSLIPIDEMIA was a randomized, open-label, parallel-group, multicenter, multinational study designed to evaluate the superiority of Praluent versus usual care in 413 people with type 2 diabetes and mixed dyslipidemia at high CV risk, not adequately controlled with MTD statins. The primary endpoint was percent change in non-HDL-C from baseline to week 24.



Praluent was superior to usual care in lowering non-HDL cholesterol (37.3 percent and 4.7 percent for the usual care arm). The mean difference between the two treatment arms was 32.5 percent (p<0.0001). Praluent in combination with MTD reduced measured LDL-C by 43.3 percent from baseline compared to a 0.3 percent increase for usual care (p<0.0001). Treatment with Praluent also improved the overall lipid profile.



