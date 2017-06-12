

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Monday following the mixed cues from Wall Street, the unexpected outcome of the UK elections and a stronger yen. Investors are also digesting weaker-than-expected local economic data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 127.75 points or 0.64 percent to 19,885.51, off a low of 19,837.64.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Toshiba is gaining 5 percent and Canon is up 0.3 percent, while Sony is losing almost 2 percent and Panasonic is unchanged.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding almost 1 percent and Honda is down 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.7 percent and JXTG Holdings is rising more than 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Toho Zinc is gaining almost 5 percent, while T&D Holdings and Kobe Steel are rising more than 4 percent each. On the flip side, Screen Holdings is losing almost 5 percent, while Sumco Corp. and Yaskawa Electric are lower by more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were flat on month in May. That was beneath expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent and down from 0.2 percent in April.



The Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent on month in April. That missed expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent following the 1.4 percent increase in March.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 110 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks pulled back on Friday as traders cashed in on some of the recent strength among technology stocks., but the Down managed to close in positive territory. Traders digested the unexpected outcome of the U.K. elections in which no party gained a clear majority, resulting in a hung parliament.



While the Dow climbed 89.44 points or 0.4 percent to 21,271.97, the Nasdaq tumbled 113.85 points or 1.8 percent to 6,207.92 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.02 points or 0.1 percent to 2,431.77.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures inched higher Friday despite industry figures showing U.S. drillers continued to add rigs last week. Crude oil for July delivery rose $0.19 or 0.4 percent to close at $45.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



