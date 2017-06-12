Trina Solar's PV Modules Operational in a 455 MW DC Solar Project developed by SB Energy (Softbank Group)

CHANGZHOU, China, June 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar's PV modules have commenced operations in a 455MW DC solar power plant in Andhra Pradesh developed by SB Energy, a joint venture between SoftBank Group, Bharti Enterprises and Foxconn Technology Group. This is the largest single order that Trina Solar has ever closed in India.

The PV modules supplied for this project were TALLMAX 72-cell polycrystalline panels. TALLMAX modules are recognised by industry professionals for their proven historical performance in the field and the high quality standard. It is one of the industries most trusted products for large-scale solar projects.

The plant, commissioned on March 29, 2017, was designed and developed by SB Energy using the latest technology of module cleaning, site maintenance and security from global best practices. It has the capacity to produce clean electricity for over 700,000 Indian households.

Mr Jifan Gao, Chairman and CEO of Trina Solar said: "We are proud to be the trusted partner of SB Energy for its first large-scale solar project in Andhra Pradesh. This is part of our continued effort to contribute to India's national target of 100GW of solar generation capacity by 2022. We are committed to working with SB Energy in meeting the country's energy demands through clean sources and building a green and sustainable environment."

