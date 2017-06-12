Access Entertainment, a division of Access Industries, the global media, industrial and technology group owned by U.S. industrialist Len Blavatnik, is proud to announce that shows that it co-produced combined to win five awards at the American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards®. "Hello, Dolly!" claimed four awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Bette Midler and Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Gavin Creel. "A Doll's House, Part 2" won Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Laurie Metcalf. Access Entertainment also co-produced "The Front Page," "The Glass Menagerie," "Groundhog Day The Musical" and "Sweat."

"We are tremendously proud of all our shows, both those that won and those that were nominated for awards, and delighted that their achievements were recognized in this prestigious setting," said Len Blavatnik, Founder and Chairman of Access Industries. "I look forward to continuing to support the theater and investing in outstanding productions."

"'We're proud of the cast and crews behind these shows and delighted that Len Blavatnik's financing of Broadway productions is bearing such tremendous creative fruit," said Danny Cohen, President of Access Entertainment.

The complete list of awards won by shows that Access Entertainment co-produced is as follows:

Best Revival of a Musical:

"Hello, Dolly!"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Laurie Metcalf, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Bette Midler, "Hello, Dolly!"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Gavin Creel, "Hello, Dolly!"

Best Costume Design of a Musical:

Santo Loquasto, "Hello, Dolly!"

About Access Entertainment

Launched in May 2016, Access Entertainment is a division of Access Industries focused on investments across the entertainment sector with a concentration in premium-quality television, films, digital content and theater. It is led by Danny Cohen, the former Director of BBC Television and Controller of BBC One. The company's mission is to deliver the highest quality creative content and partner with the very best talent in the world. Investments in the first year of business have included a premium drama financing venture with BBC Worldwide/Lookout Point, a 25% stake in international television business Bad Wolf and a development slate deal with House Productions.

About Access Industries

Founded in 1986 by Len Blavatnik, an American entrepreneur and philanthropist, Access Industries is a privately-held industrial group with strategic investments in the United States, Europe and South America. With corporate offices in New York, London and Moscow, its holdings include a number of market-leading companies in the Natural Resources and Chemicals, Media and Telecommunications, Venture Capital, and Real Estate sectors. For more information, visit www.accessindustries.com.

