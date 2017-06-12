The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 12.06.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 12.06.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CT G27AA XMAL MT0000012816 1.5% MGS 2027 (I) R MSB1 BON EUR N

CT G27AB XMAL MT0000012824 1.5% MGS 2027 (I) I MSB1 BON EUR N