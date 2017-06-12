The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 12.06.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 12.06.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CT EA4B XEUB DE000EAA05T6 ERSTAB 12.06.2020 AGEN BON EUR Y

CT BD47 XEUB DE0001137669 BUBILL 13.12.2017 BILL BON EUR Y